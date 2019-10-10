  • Cantus
  • Cantus
  • Cantus
  • Cantus
  • Cantus

Artist Spotlight

Alberto de la Paz, tenor

Born and raised in Guadalajara, Mexico, Alberto de la Paz began exploring his love for singing at a young age.

Meet CANTUS

TownTalks: Cantus Celebrates Voices of Hope

Join Cantus and Amanda Weber as they celebrate Voices of Hope, the women’s choir at Shakopee Correctional Facility.

Announcing the Cantus Choral Series!

As part of Cantus’ 25 anniversary, we’re excited to announce a new partnership with Graphite Publishing!

2019-2020 Season Subscriptions

Three-, four-, and five- concert packages for our 2019-2020 Twin Cities Season! Buy your tickets today for priority seating!